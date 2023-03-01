Mike McDaniel Jokes About Being Rich: ‘Spent A Lot Of Life Poor’

Videos by OutKick

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel isn’t afraid to admit the fact he’s rich.

The 39-year-old coach took the NFL by storm this past season. Not so much for the Dolphins going 9-8 in the regular season but for turning out to be a content machine.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel continues to be a content machine. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Well, for anyone who thought he would slow down during the offseason, you’re dead wrong. In fact, he’s flying so high that he’s not afraid to let people know he’s got big money. The man has NFL head coach money.

“Not trying to. Spent a lot of life poor,” McDaniel responded in humorous fashion when he was told you “can’t hide money” during an appearance on “PFT Live” from the NFL combine.

Us to Mike McDaniel: “Can’t hide money.” McDaniel to us: “Not trying to.” pic.twitter.com/NJGJA45Zlf — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 1, 2023

The Dolphins had an okay season during McDaniel’s rookie year as a head coach. Going 9-8 isn’t terrible or great. Miami made the playoffs, which is ultimately the first goal of any season.

However, that’s not why people enjoy Mike McDaniel so much. People find him unbelievably awesome because whenever he opens his mouth you never know what might come out.

Just last season, he was caught dropping an f-bomb on a broadcast, sarcastically told Justin Fields to stop tearing up his defense, trolled the weather up in Buffalo with a t-shirt and that’s just a quick list of his hits.

Mike McDaniel sarcastically explaining why he told Bears QB Justin Fields “stop it” on the sideline during Sunday’s game:



“I just wanted him to stop scrambling, and it was pretty irritating because he didn’t listen at all.” 😂



(🎥 @MiamiDolphins) pic.twitter.com/cV2NjqfNqE — Will Manso (@WillManso) November 7, 2022

Rare words from a HC. You don’t hear that much in the moment. pic.twitter.com/49O5xXEd6H — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) December 4, 2022

While nobody likes a snobby person, if you’ve worked hard for your money, enjoy it. If that means buying clothes that might be expensive, have at. Personally, I would never do it, but to each their own.

If you have that NFL head coach money as Mike McDaniel most certainly does, you might as well burn a little bit of it having fun.

Mike McDaniel jokes that he’s not trying to hide his money. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

McDaniel exceeded all content expectations in year one with the Dolphins. It should be a blast to see what he does in year two. Clearly, he’s still vibing and not changing his personality at all.