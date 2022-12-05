Mike McDaniel Caught On Camera Dropping F-Bomb

Mike McDaniel had no problem admitting when he was wrong during a Sunday loss to the 49ers.

San Francisco handled the Miami Dolphins 33-17, and the game dropped McDaniel’s squad to 8-4 on the season.

During the game, the young NFL coach was picked up on what appeared to be a broadcast camera admitting to Tua Tagovailoa that he “f**cked up” a play during the second quarter.

Rare words from a HC. You don’t hear that much in the moment. pic.twitter.com/49O5xXEd6H — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) December 4, 2022

Mike McDaniel continues to be a content machine.

It’s pretty hard to not like the young Dolphins head coach. He comes off as such an incredibly humble and down to Earth man.

Like Chris Long pointed out in his tweet, you don’t really hear NFL coaches admitting they completely botched a situation.

Yet, that’s exactly what Mike McDaniel did during the second quarter when the game was still tied at 10-10.

Mike McDaniel caught on camera dropping an f-bomb against the 49ers. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Also, it was probably a bit surprising to hear McDaniel casually drop an f-bomb like it was no big deal at all. He doesn’t have the personality of someone who is vulgar at all.

Yet, he dropped that f-bomb with the ease of a drunken sailor. Perhaps, he’s got a bit more grit behind closed doors than fans realize.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel drops an f-bomb during loss to the 49ers. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

If you’re a player on the Dolphins, it must be real easy to suit up for a guy like McDaniel. He’s a hell of a coach and has no problem taking responsibility. That’s a sign of a great leader.