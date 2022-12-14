Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Trolls Bills With Incredible Shirt

The Miami Dolphins are riding a two-game losing streak, looked HORRIBLE against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football, and now get play the Buffalo Bills on a short week, in Orchard Park, where frigid temperatures and several inches of snow are expected Saturday night.

And head coach Mike McDaniel looks STRESSED about it.

Mike McDaniel strutting around with his pants rolled up wearing a “i wish it were colder” t-shirt is priceless😭 pic.twitter.com/McFeUT7NDf — Smoke (@nickysmokess) December 14, 2022

Dolphins crank the AC down to 50 for Bills game

What a scene.

I know the Dolphins (8-5) have lost a bit of that November, ‘They’re Super Bowl contenders’ luster, but Mike McDaniel strutting around practice with a “I wish it were colder” shirt on is a flex I didn’t even know existed.

Tua Tagovailoa playing like crap? Doesn’t matter.

Offense exposed? Who cares?

Lake effect snow in Buffalo expected Saturday night? Big whoop.

We want it colder, baby!

Mike McDaniel wants it colder for Dolphins-Bills game. (Twitter/@WPBF_Yianni)

The Dolphins, by the way, apparently did their best to combat the expected conditions today by turning the AC all the way down to 50 degrees for practice. That’ll do the trick!

I’m not sure the Dolphins keep this game close Saturday night – much less win – but we absolutely need the fellas to hold on to a wild card spot over the next few games so we get at least one extra week of Mike McDaniel.

Shock the world, baby!