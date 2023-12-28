Mike McDaniel Jokes He Offered To Be Scout Team QB To Replicate Lamar Jackson

Videos by OutKick

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel might be the best quote in the NFL.

During team meetings, McDaniel’s known for his motivational approach and willingness to take accountability for his actions and mistakes. Especially after losses where he believes he’s responsible.

In press conferences, he’s known for cracking jokes, when most coaches approach media conversations with the enthusiasm of a colonoscopy. Even though sometimes his jokes don’t exactly land with his audience.

He was back at it again at a recent press conference, talking about preparing to play Lamar Jackson on Sunday and how he offered to replicate his skill set for the scout team.

“I offered my skill set to be scout team quarterback to try to replicate him but it was not accepted,” McDaniel said. “Outside of this game, I’m just happy for the player. Because what I recognize is talk about an unbelievable talent. But even him, he’s had to define himself. He’s had people tell him what he is, and he disagrees. How can I tell? It’s not because I’ve had a conversation with him. I see better than I hear.”

Mike McDaniel May Not Be Lamar Jackson, But He’s Turned Miami Around

Obviously there’s no way to duplicate Jackson’s unique skill set, especially for Mike McDaniel.

But after a quality season that nevertheless featured questionable results against tougher teams, McDaniel and the Dolphins finally broke through last week with an impressive win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Sunday’s game on the road against the Ravens presents an entirely new challenge however, especially considering the dominant defensive effort Baltimore put up in San Francisco.

No matter the result though, at least Dolphins fans know McDaniel will approach it with humility, humor, and willingness to learn and improve. Hard to ask for much more than that.