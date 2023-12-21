Mike McDaniel With A Downright Incredible Speech

Videos by OutKick

Mike McDaniel absolutely does not mess around.

The 40-year-old Miami Dolphins head coach is on top of his game these days, drawing up plays that he knows will be touchdowns before they happen.

And when you get a peek behind the scenes at how he coaches his players and takes accountability for his own mistakes, it’s pretty obvious what makes him such a great, well-liked coach. McDaniel met with his players after the disappointing 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans to show some examples of what went wrong.

McDaniel had a nearly two minute long profanity-laced explanation focusing mostly on his own mistakes. He told the team that he called some “trash” plays that put his players in a bad position. And when focusing on a bit of an overplay by one of the Dolphins’ defenders, he explained that mistakes happen and it’s important not to dwell on them or focus on them, but to learn and grow.

Pretty much the epitome of what you’d like to see out of a coach.

Mike McDaniel fucking rockspic.twitter.com/RozwkIBQgR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 20, 2023

Mike McDaniel Building On Success In Miami

McDaniel may not be the best with jokes, but he’s clearly brilliant when it comes to X’s and O’s and motivating his players.

And it’s showing up in the Dolphins record since he took over. While everyone expected the Buffalo Bills to be the favorites in the AFC East, Miami’s sitting at 10-4 and has scored the most points of any team in the NFL.

It’s clear when you see him planning out plays, holding himself accountable and building up his players with praise, that he’s got all the necessary ingredients to be one of the top coaches in the league.

That said, in games against tough teams like the Bills, Eagles and Chiefs, Miami’s gone 0-3. If McDaniel wants to erase the sting of a 34-31 playoff loss to Buffalo earlier in 2023, he’ll have to improve on that in a hurry.

The good news is, based on how he approaches losses, he’s probably already learned from it.