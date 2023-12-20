Mike McDaniel Visualizes Dolphins’ One-Play Drive That Buried The Jets In Awesome Mic’d Up Moment

Videos by OutKick

Mike McDaniel is one of the most innovative and electric minds in the NFL coaching world, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he correctly predicted the Dolphins to score a game-breaking touchdown against the Jets in Week 15.

Just because it isn’t surprising he saw into the future doesn’t mean it’s not awesome.

After forcing New York to go three-and-out early in the second quarter, McDaniel wanted to grab every bit of momentum possible by breaking the game open with a big-time play, and that’s exactly what he did.

READ: MIKE MCDANIEL ADDRESSES CLAIM HE STOLE HIS WIFE FROM A PLAYER

With 7:42 left in the first half, Tua Tagovailoa threw a deep ball to Jaylen Waddle who torched Jets’ corner DJ Reed with a flawlessly ran route.

McDaniel saw it coming well before Tagovailoa even snapped the ball.

“I’m really visualizing the one-play drive here,” McDaniel said in the most recent episode of ‘Hard Knocks.’ “If we get kick coverage, Waddle’s going to have a one-play drive here.”

His “hahaha, here it comes” when he recognized the Jets’ defense played right into his hand was really the icing on the cake.

Waddle did, in fact, have a one-play drive.

“I’m really visualizing the one-play drive here.” Mike McDaniel is out here manifesting TDs 💫 #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/EKDNHDesLZ — NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2023

It’s pretty difficult not to like McDaniels and the Miami offense, or at the very least admit how electric they are when things are clicking. While McDaniel may get blamed for being a bit cocky or even gimmicky in some circles, the dude knows how to coach offense and had the Tyreek Hill-less Dolphins coasting against the Jets this past weekend.

McDaniel will surely have some tricks up his sleeve with the Dallas Cowboys coming to South Beach on Christmas Eve in what is one of the most anticipated games of the NFL season thus far.