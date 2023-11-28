Mike McDaniel Addresses Claim He Stole His Wife From A Player

Videos by OutKick

Mike McDaniel is setting the record straight on a story from Al Michaels that he snagged his wife away from a player.

Al Michaels went mega-viral during the Dolphins/Jets this past Friday when he told a story about the Miami head coach stealing a woman from a player. Michaels claimed McDaniel allegedly telling a player he was coaching he wouldn’t be on the team if kept dancing with a woman McDaniel had interest in. A few years later, the Dolphins coach ended up marrying the woman, who turned out to be his wife Katie.

It was an interesting tale that set the internet on fire. For those of you who haven’t seen it, you can listen to Michaels’ version of events below.

Mike McDaniel addresses viral story about stealing a woman from a player.

The Miami Dolphins head coach addressed Michaels’ story with the media, and while he admitted “the skeleton of the story is correct,” there were some important details left out.

Most notably, the entire thing was a massive joke that shouldn’t be taken seriously at all.

“First of all, the perceived threat that I made to a player was over the top a joke, considering both he and I knew as a running back coach, I had no ability to say if he was there or not. It was more in jest, and then second of all, my wife was telling me people are talking about me stealing people’s girls. The dude had met her for 45 seconds…I feel like I was painted out to be kind of a d-bag. It wasn’t like that at all. It was all niceties,” the Dolphins head coach explained.

McDaniel continues to prove he's the man.

McDaniel continues to prove he’s the man.

It’s impossible to not like Mike McDaniel. He’s quickly approaching the same rarified air Dan Campbell is in. If you’re a football guy, you’re simply obligated to find him entertaining. Those are the rules.

The man is hilarious, and the fact he took the time to address the story while cracking jokes goes to prove he doesn’t take himself too seriously.

Also, he has a good point. If your buddy meets a woman for a mere 45 seconds, does that mean nobody else can talk to her? We’re talking about 45 seconds. That’s a blip in a timeline.

Clearly, it all worked out in the end for McDaniel because he’s happily married to Katie, and the pair share a child. Now, was the story as salacious as Al Michaels made it seem? No, but it’s still very entertaining. Props to Mike McDaniel for having the perfect reaction and breakdown. The man is a content machine.