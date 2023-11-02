Media Didn’t Seem Too Energized By Mike McDaniel’s Height Joke

Videos by OutKick

The Miami Dolphins and head coach Mike McDaniel are currently flying high, sitting at 6-2 and in first place at the halfway point of the season



It’s no surprise then, that McDaniel’s feeling himself a bit, especially after an impressive 31-17 win over the New England Patriots.



With the Dolphins set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany this weekend, McDaniel’s midweek press conference was in unfamiliar surroundings. And after noticing the size of the room he was in, McDaniel took the opportunity to poke some fun at himself and his height.

And boy oh boy did the German media leave him out to dry.

McDaniel walked in and deadpanned, “I know what you guys are thinking, I’m bigger in person, you’re right.”

And got absolute crickets in return.

Mike McDaniel's first words to the media in Germany…



"I'm bigger in person, you're right." 😂 (via @DanielOyefusi) pic.twitter.com/YrePs5h5Ca — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2023

Oof. Not great.

HOUSTON – AUGUST 19: Head Coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins on the sidelines during a preseason game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Houston. The Dolphins defeated the Texans 28-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

German Media Unsurprisingly Doesn’t Respond To Mike McDaniel’s Sense Of Humor

If there were any doubts that the German media would live up to their reputations, they can be safely put to bed.

You’d think they’d give him something, anything so he wasn’t standing up there absolutely bombing. But nope. Just dead silence.

You can see him realize immediately that he’s not even going to get a courtesy laugh before switching gears into professional coach mode. Not in Florida or LA anymore buddy.

The Dolphins-Chiefs game kicks off Sunday in Frankfurt at 9:30am Eastern. Hopefully for McDaniel, the game goes better than his jokes.