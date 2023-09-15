Mike McDaniel Trolled The Chargers In The Middle Of The Dolphins’ Win After Noticing Himself On The Jumbotron

Videos by OutKick

Mike McDaniel is that dude. He may very well be the most likable head coach in the NFL thanks to his great offensive mind and sarcastic sense of humor. The 40-year-old never takes himself too seriously, and his persona was on full display during his Dolphins’ road win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

SoFi Stadium puts the two head coaches on its gigantic jumbotron whenever there is a challenge. It would be a safe bet to say that every coach that’s ever been put on the screen in the middle of a review never actually reacts to the situation, every coach but one, that is.

As the Move The Sticks podcast noticed during the broadcast, McDaniel took a glance at the jumbotron and noticed the video version of himself looking down over the masses. Instead of playing it cool and not actually looking up at the screen, he decided this was a trolling opportunity he simply could not pass up.

Knowing full and well that most of the stadium is staring directly at him, McDaniel shouted “run the ball the next five plays” into his headset multiple times trying to trick the Chargers into thinking he had just revealed Miami’s next set of plays.

“RUN THE BALL THE NEXT FIVE PLAYS!” Mike McDaniel has to be the funniest coach in the league. 😂 (via @DisruptTheMedia, @MoveTheSticks) pic.twitter.com/DOQYMy0uVp — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2023

It’s impossible not to like McDaniel.

The Dolphins ended up knocking off the Chargers 36-34 in Week 1, thanks to a massive game from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns, two of which were caught by Tyreek Hill.

