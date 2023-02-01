Mike Francesa: Tom Brady Isn’t Even The Best Regular Season Or Super Bowl QB

Videos by OutKick

Many consider now-retired (again) QB Tom Brady the GOAT. You can count longtime radio personality Mike Francesa among that majority.

There is one caveat though, at least for Francesa. Well, two.

Brady’s not the greatest regular season quarterback of all time, nor is he the greatest Super Bowl signal-caller, either.

Other than that, though, Tom’s the best to ever do it!

Making a special cameo on ESPN’s First Take alongside longtime partner Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo and Stephen A. Smith, Francesa said that he’d put Peyton Manning and Joe Montana above Brady in those two respective categories.

“Tom Brady is not the best regular season quarterback I've ever seen it’s Peyton Manning & He's not the best Super Bowl quarterback who ever lived, Joe Montana is.” pic.twitter.com/Coy1LSFENJ — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 1, 2023

Bold take from a bold personality on a show that makes a living for it’s sometimes outlandish opinions.

Really, it’s the perfect storm!

So, does Mike have an argument here? While Brady has the seven Super Bowls to Montana’s four, Francesa argues that he’s at times been “lucky” in those games, and his QB rating (97.7) pales in comparison to Montana’s (127.8).

He also correctly points out that Joe Cool was a perfect 4 for 4 in The Big Game, while Brady went a abysmal … 7-3.

And hey, even by the end of it Francesa gets Stephen A. on board!

Francesa’s main point here is that Brady played longer than anyone, and that’s helped him, in part, achieve GOAT status. Again, that’s probably fair, too, although Manning played 18 seasons, which is pretty impressive in any era.

For what it’s worth, I can get on board with the Montana over Brady argument. Not saying I’d take Joe over Tom in the game like Francesa would, but I can see it.

Who was better? Tom Brady or Peyton Manning? (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Calling Peyton a better regular season QB, however, is a little tougher for me.

Yes, Brady played longer so his stats are going to be better than everyone’s, but, um, does anyone remember what Peyton Manning looked like at the end?

Here’s a reminder: he basically got benched for Brock Osweiler.

No matter how off Brady looked at times this year, including a pretty horrid final game against Dallas, he was never in danger of getting benched for Blaine Gabbert.

PS: I love Peyton Manning, but there is ZERO shot he’s making this throw during his final season.