Gisele Offers 12 Words Plus Emoji In Instagram Comment Reaction To Tom Brady’s Retirement

Everyone has been buzzing about Tom Brady’s retirement announcement. Aside from the feeling of deja vu, there was a lot of interest in what his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, would have to say.

Well, the answer to that is not much. She’s got 12 words and an emoji, which she left in the comment section of the GOAT’s announcement video on Instagram.

If you don’t have the time to scroll through the comments, I gotcha, pal.

Gisele sends her best in a comment on Tom Brady’s retirement announcement.

It’s very nice of her to take a moment to wish her ex-husband the best as he hangs up his cleats. But doesn’t this read like something you’d say if you bumped into an ex in while standing in the snack aisle at the grocery store?

It’s just a touch awkward…

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen photographed late last year holding a rolled-up paper, or perhaps some kind of tube. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

What A Difference A Year Makes For the Brady-Bündch

Let’s travel back in time to Feb. 1, 2022, when Tom Brady retired for the first time. Remember that? We were gearing up for Rams-Bengals Super Bowl and the Beijing Winter Olympics, meanwhile, the Washington Commanders still had one last day as the Washington Football Team.

That day — exactly one year ago, Bündchen wrote an Instagram novel to honor the end of her husband’s career.

Now, remember: Brady’s first retirement lasted about 40 days. About two weeks later, on Valentine’s Day, everything at Casa de Brady-Bündch seemed hunky-dory. Gisele even shared a nice photo of the two of them.

What a difference a year makes, huh?

Life comes at you fast. In 50 weeks, we went from a gushy Valentine’s Day lovefest, to what kind of reads like an “I’m just writing this so things aren’t super weird at our kids’ birthday parties” kind of message.

For those of us — and I know there are many of you — who can’t wait to hear Gisele dish out the details (“spill the tea” I believe the kids say) she’s gearing up for her first big interview since the split. She’s rumored to talk to Vanity Fair about the divorce and was recently spotted getting gussied up for the camera.

