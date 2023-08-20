Miggy Cabrera Teases Jose Ramirez’s Boxing Skills After Knocking Out White Sox Shortstop Tim Anderson

Videos by OutKick
Tim Anderson will never live down getting KO’d by Cleveland Guardian Jose Ramirez. On Sunday, MLB fans were treated to another glorious callback to the brawl; a fight that saw Anderson start a conflict with Ramirez at second base but unable to finish It.
Ramirez responded by knocking Anderson out cold with a right hook. The rest of MLB evidently has not forgotten.
Facing off against the Detroit Tigers, the Guardians honored future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera. A group of Cleveland personnel, including Ramirez, gave Miggy a custom guitar.
As shakes were exchanged, Cabrera threw his dukes up at Ramirez, wanting to test Jose’s knockout power after the Anderson KO — a wholesome and hilarious moment along Cabrera’s farewell tour.
WATCH:
Jose Ramirez has been the hottest name in boxing since the incident Aug. 5.
On the flip side, Anderson has been piling his L’s since he hit the dirt.
Not only did Anderson receive the lengthiest suspension of personnel involved in the bench-clearing brawl; but he also issued an apology for starting a fight he couldn’t finish.
MLB cut Anderson’s suspension from six games to five.
Anderson issued his apology late Thursday (Aug. 17). The White Sox shortstop called out his season-long struggles and lack of availability for the team.
Anderson’s apology read:
“I want to apologize to the entire White Sox organization, my teammates, manager and coaches and to the fans for my part in the altercation which took place in Cleveland.
“This has been an incredibly disappointing season for me personally and for our team. I will not get into the things that were said to me by Cleveland players both Friday night and Saturday, but those comments do not excuse my language or conduct, and I take full responsibility for my emotions getting the better of me.”
