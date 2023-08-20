Miggy Cabrera Teases Jose Ramirez’s Boxing Skills After Knocking Out White Sox Shortstop Tim Anderson

Videos by OutKick

Tim Anderson will never live down getting KO’d by Cleveland Guardian Jose Ramirez. On Sunday, MLB fans were treated to another glorious callback to the brawl; a fight that saw Anderson start a conflict with Ramirez at second base but unable to finish It.

Ramirez responded by knocking Anderson out cold with a right hook. The rest of MLB evidently has not forgotten.

Facing off against the Detroit Tigers, the Guardians honored future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera. A group of Cleveland personnel, including Ramirez, gave Miggy a custom guitar.

CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 20: Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers walks off the field after receiving a guitar as a gift from the Cleveland Guardians before a game at Progressive Field on August 20, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

As shakes were exchanged, Cabrera threw his dukes up at Ramirez, wanting to test Jose’s knockout power after the Anderson KO — a wholesome and hilarious moment along Cabrera’s farewell tour.

Miggy wanted to see if J-Ram’s hands were legit 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YLpIb7Xnor — Calico Joe (@CalicoJoeMLB) August 20, 2023

Jose Ramirez has been the hottest name in boxing since the incident Aug. 5.

While we wait for the Browns weather delay, let’s look at José Ramirez knock out Tim Anderson with the Hammy call pic.twitter.com/lgZZpjSzHr — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) August 11, 2023

On the flip side, Anderson has been piling his L’s since he hit the dirt.

Not only did Anderson receive the lengthiest suspension of personnel involved in the bench-clearing brawl; but he also issued an apology for starting a fight he couldn’t finish.

MLB cut Anderson’s suspension from six games to five.

CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 05: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians and Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox start to fight as umpire Malachi Moore #44 gets between them during the sixth inning at Progressive Field on August 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Anderson issued his apology late Thursday (Aug. 17). The White Sox shortstop called out his season-long struggles and lack of availability for the team.

Anderson’s apology read:

“I want to apologize to the entire White Sox organization, my teammates, manager and coaches and to the fans for my part in the altercation which took place in Cleveland.

“This has been an incredibly disappointing season for me personally and for our team. I will not get into the things that were said to me by Cleveland players both Friday night and Saturday, but those comments do not excuse my language or conduct, and I take full responsibility for my emotions getting the better of me.”

CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 20: Miguel Cabrera (C) #24 of the Detroit Tigers holds up a guitar that was a gift from the Cleveland Guardians as Jose Ramirez (L) #11 and Andres Gimenez (R) #0 of the Cleveland Guardians look on before a game at Progressive Field on August 20, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)