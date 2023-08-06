Videos by OutKick

If José Ramírez decides to hang up his cleats and retire from the MLB, he has a future in boxing! The 30-year-old third baseman teased a potential career change on Sunday after the best brawl in recent baseball history.

It all went down on Saturday night when the Guardians and White Sox got together in Cleveland and started in the fourth inning. Tim Anderson pushed Guardians rookie Brayan Rocchio off second base with a tag at second base that ultimately led to disgruntlement and an ejection.

Terry Francona has been ejected in the 4th inning after disputing an overturned call at second base.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/USTo0NCaJK — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) August 5, 2023

The tension escalated further in the sixth when Ramírez slid in under Anderson, which led to a full-blown brawl.

Anderson and Ramírez were jawing for a moment until the latter tried to square-up on the former. The Chicago shortstop put his dukes up and was ready to chuck knucks. His kerfuffle counterpart was about it.

As Anderson started to throw hands at Ramírez, Ramírez ducked a three-punch combo and countered with with a mean right that had Anderson wobbling. The hook not only dropped him, but had him walking around like Bambi on his way off of the field.

Guardians play-by-play announcer Tom Hamilton called it as if it was a heavyweight bout, because it was. His call was electric.

I present to you: Jose Ramirez rocking Tim Anderson.



Tom Hamilton on the call. pic.twitter.com/hv4kclrs1D — Mitch Spinell (@MitchSpinell) August 6, 2023

José Ramírez finished the job.

He spoke about the fight during postgame and took aim right at Anderson.

I think he’s been disrespecting the game for a while. I even had the chance to tell him [earlier] during the game, ‘Don’t do this stuff. That’s disrespectful. Don’t start tagging people like that because, in reality, we’re here trying to find ways to provide for our families.’ And when he does things he does on the bases, he can get somebody out of the game. — José Ramírez

Both Anderson and Ramírez are going to face suspensions for their roles in the bench-clearing melee that led to six ejections. It would be a shock if they didn’t.

From Ramírez’s perspective, he was challenged by Anderson and wasn’t backing down.

I was telling him to stop doing that, and then as soon as that play happened, he tagged me again really hard, more than needed. And then he had the reaction, he said I want to fight, and if you want to fight, I have to defend myself. — José Ramírez

Even though a suspension is on the way, Ramírez is playing into the brawl.

His agent, Rafa Nieves, posted a photo of his client wearing boxing gloves on Saturday night.

Ramírez scored a slick TKO against Anderson on Saturday. Is it time to trade the batter’s box for the ring?