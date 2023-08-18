Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson Apologizes For Knockout Fight Against With Jose Ramirez

Videos by OutKick

Tim Anderson officially lost a fistfight (and then some) after apologizing for his role in an Aug. 5 scuffle between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians, resulting in him getting knocked out.

Anderson got tangled up with Guardians’ Jose Ramirez when the latter slid into second base with extra effort. Ramirez barked back at Anderson, and the Chicago White Sox player first put up his dukes, leading to a benches-clearing face-off between teams.

The Guardians slugger dropped Anderson with a hook to the face, and the rest is history.

CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 05: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians (fourth from left) is restrained as Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox falls to the ground during a fight in the sixth inning at Progressive Field on August 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ramirez, Anderson and more received suspensions from MLB. Hours after having his six-game suspension cut to five, Anderson released a statement on his role in the scuffle.

He also apologized for his slump this season.

“I want to apologize to the entire White Sox organization, my teammates, manager and coaches and to the fans for my part in the altercation which took place in Cleveland,” Anderson said, via Instagram.

“This has been an incredibly disappointing season for me personally and for our team. I will not get into the things that were said to me by Cleveland players both Friday night and Saturday, but those comments do not excuse my language or conduct, and I take full responsibility for my emotions getting the better of me.”

Despite winning the fight, Ramirez received a three-game suspension from MLB.

The league also suspended White Sox closer Emmanuel Clase for one game. Chicago manager Pedro Grifol also received a one-game suspension, as did Guardians coach Terry Francona and Cleveland’s third base coach, Mike Sarbaugh.