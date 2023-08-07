MLB Slaps Tim Anderson, Jose Ramirez, Others With Suspensions For In-Game Brawl

Videos by OutKick

Major League Baseball disciplined the parties responsible for one of the better in-game brawls seen in baseball in recent memory. Saturday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians was interrupted by a fight at second base involving Chi-Town’s Tim Anderson and Guardians slugger Jose Ramirez.

The two players squared off in the fourth inning. Ramirez slid into second base with more force than Anderson expected. Anderson put up his dukes as a sign to fight Ramirez; Tim got man-handled in the brawl.

CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 05: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians (fourth from left) is restrained as Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox falls to the ground during a fight in the sixth inning at Progressive Field on August 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

I present to you: Jose Ramirez rocking Tim Anderson.



Tom Hamilton on the call. pic.twitter.com/hv4kclrs1D — Mitch Spinell (@MitchSpinell) August 6, 2023

Ramirez clocked Anderson with a punch to the jaw, which sent Anderson stumbling back. Simply put, Anderson was humiliated by Ramirez in a fight the White Sox player started but couldn’t finish.

Suspensions have now been doled out for the altercation; the league suspended a total of six people.

According to MLB’s Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations Michael Hill, Anderson has been suspended for six games and Ramirez received a three-game suspension, despite winning the fight.

MLB also suspended White Sox closer Emmanuel Clase for one game. Chicago manager Pedro Grifol also received a one-game suspension, as did Guardians coach Terry Francona and Cleveland’s third base coach, Mike Sarbaugh.

These two teams had been going at it all week. Chicago took the series on Saturday, winning two games in the three-contest series.

CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 05: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians and Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox start to fight as umpire Malachi Moore #44 gets between them during the sixth inning at Progressive Field on August 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)