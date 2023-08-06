Benches Clear And Punches Fly Between White Sox And Guardians

Videos by OutKick

While a lot of fans were settling in for the Jake Paul and Nate Diaz bout, fists were flying in Cleveland between the Guardians and White Sox.

With the White Sox up 5-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning. third baseman José Ramírez beat a throw to second for a double. However, after sliding in under White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson there seemed to be some kind of squabble between the two.

Ramírez hopped to his feet and started jawing with Anderson and before you know it they dropped the mitts like a pair of NHL enforcers and started throwing haymakers.

It's fight night in Cleveland 😳 pic.twitter.com/3NEIpBEbSf — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 6, 2023

As you can see Anderson, got the worst of that exchange, and it wasn’t long before the cavalry arrived on the scene.

This probably won’t surprise you but both Ramírez and and Anderson were sent to other showers early. However, they weren’t alone. Cleveland manager Terry Francona and White Sox skipper Pedro Grifol were both ejected too. So were Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh.

Shortly after the dust settled, everyone remembered there was a baseball game to be played. The Guardians pulled within 3 just a few batters later thanks to an RBI single from Kole Calhoun.

That was a doozy. Like I said, you had two dudes squaring up and everything, that was a legit bout.

Of course, that usually means that there will be some supplemental discipline coming as well.

