Mickey Mouse Makes Bloody Horror Debut After Disney Loses Copyright

Walt Disney must be rolling over in his grave after seeing his beloved Mickey Mouse character appear in an obscene, horror-based video game. It wasn’t supposed to be like this, afterall!

On January 1st, Disney lost the original Mickey and Minnie Mouse trademark essentially allowing any and everyone to use the mouse as they choose (so long as they don’t claim it’s an official Disney product).

It took only 24 hours and we’re already seeing what may be in line for Mickey’s future. And it isn’t Rated-PG movies, that’s for sure.

MICKEY MOUSE APPEARS IN A HORROR VIDEO GAME

In a trailer for the upcoming horror-based Infestation 88 videogame, a blood-covered Mickey gives off almost Scream-movielike frightening vibes as he’s being hunted down by gasmask-wearing, hazmat suited commands while armed with big ass rifles trying to take him out.

The game’s creators released a teaser synopsis on what fans can expect with Mickey’s new endeavor. “Nightmare Forge games has announced Infestation 88, a new horror game that aims to blend terror with nostalgia (in the vein of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey) by twisting the now-in-the-public-domain Steamboat Willie into something much scarier,” the gaming company said.

DISNEY’S TRADEMARK ENDED JANUARY 1ST

If that wasn’t enough, an untitled horror-comedy is also being made under Slight of Hand Productions.

As I previously wrote, Disney either forgot or decided not to renew the copyright for the early Mickey and Minnie Mouse trademarks (think Steamboat Willie-era). The move comes just a few years after Winnie The Pooh met the same trademark fate. That led to Pooh bear being cast for his own horror movie called “Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey.” That movie also is not what Walt had originally intended when he drew him up many years ago.

From a sheer content perspective, this is going to be absolutely fantastic. You’re telling me in less than a day Mickey Mouse is already in gory video games? I can only imagine what else you sick freaks have lined up for the world’s most famous mouse and one of the iconic brands the world has ever seen.