The Inevitable Has Happened: Florida School Accidentally Shows Winnie The Pooh Slasher Film To 4th Graders

From the moment a slasher film based on the characters from Winnie The Pooh was announced, one thing seemed destined to happen: the movie would accidentally be shown to young children.

Now it has.

The characters from the world of Winnie the Pooh became public domain somewhat recently. That meant some enterprising folks saw an opportunity to take everyone’s favorite cartoon bear who loves honey and hates pants and turn him into horror’s next great slasher villain.

According to CBS News Miami, a teacher at a Miami Springs charter school The Academy for Innovative Education decided it was time to throw on a movie for a class of 4th graders. Nothing crazy about that. Everyone can remember being a kid and having a teacher throw on a movie of some kind for a few minutes of peace and quiet.

However, the teacher eschewed going for a tried and true classic. Maybe It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown would have been a solid choice (although, even that is probably offensive in today’s ultra-soft world. “It promotes bullying the way the adults give Charlie Brown rocks in his trick or treat bag,”).

So, this teacher saw “Winnie The Pooh,” stopped reading, and pressed play.

Of course, this meant ignoring the fact that the full title — The Pooh: Blood And Honey — was considerably less kid-friendly.

The cast of Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey at the film’s premiere. As you could probably tell by Pooh brandishing a sledgehammer, it’s not a kids’ movie. (Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Kids Complained That They Wanted To Have The Movie Turned Off

The kids reportedly sat through about 20 to 30 minutes of the movie. That’s probably more than enough time to see plenty of material they shouldn’t have. There’s violence, gore, nudity, and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 3%.

This happened even as they repeatedly tried to tell the teacher that they didn’t want to watch the movie.

“[The teacher] didn’t stop the movie, even though there were kids saying, ‘Hey, stop the movie, we don’t want to watch this’,” parent Michelle Diaz said.

Remember I said that teachers throw movies on to kind of zone out? This teacher zoned out hard.

“The Academy for Innovative Education has become aware that a segment of a horror movie was shown to fourth graders, Monday, October 2, 2023, that was not suitable for the age group,” the school said in a statement. “Our administration promptly addressed this issue directly with the teacher and has taken appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of students.”

Hey, maybe this was an example of the school’s namesake innovative approach to education.

Perhaps there’s something that can be learned from watching a murderer dressed as Winnie The Pooh sawing someone in half?

Probably not.

The school shared that it is monitoring the kids who witnessed the film.

“We are actively monitoring the students and our mental health counselor and principal have already met with those students who have expressed concerns,” the school said.

