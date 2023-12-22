Disney To Lose Copyright Of Early Mickey Mouse Drawings, So Let The Games Begin

Videos by OutKick

Mickey and Minnie Mouse are about to be doing something a whole lot different.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, both iconic characters will be entering the public domain as Disney’s exclusive copyright over the characters will have expired. That means whomever can do whatever they want with the world’s most popular mice couple.

Although the ‘newer’ versions of Mickey will still be copyrighted, Walt Disney’s earlier Mickey and Minnie, i.e. the ‘Steamboat Willie’ era and a few ones after will be available for anyone to do as they please, so long as they don’t pass it off as being an official Disney entity.

The potential of what scenes Mickey and Minnie could end up being drawn in is endless but could also make good ol’ Walt turn over in his grave (or his cryogenic chamber). And just when you think things couldn’t get any worse for Disney!

Beginning on January 1st, Disney’s copyright over Steamboat Willie and Mickey Mouse will have expired for the public domain use. (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images)

WALT DISNEY DEBUTED STEAMBOAT WILLIE IN 1928

For example, last year Winnie the Pooh ended up in a slasher horror film after Disney lost their trademark on Winnie in 2019.

I mean just look at the absurdness of this trailer and tell me you aren’t immediately turning into Ron Burgundy and saying “Well, that escalated quickly…”

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Disney was originally supposed to lose the Mickey and Minnie Mouse copyright back in 2004 before Congress passed a 20-year copyright extension. However, whether intentional or the fact that it may have slipped through the cracks, Disney never filed for another extension and considering it’s only a week away and would have to go through multiple legal challenges and rulings, time is up.

So the question is where do you think we’ll be seeing Mickey ending up? Will he follow the serial killer route like Winnie the Pooh did? Anime? Or will he still have that wholesome, iconic image like Walt Disney originally intended?

