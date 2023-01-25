Michigan Running Back Blake Corum’s Car Stolen

Wolverines running back Blake Corum may be returning to Michigan next season, but for now, he needs someone to return his stolen vehicle.

The news broke early Tuesday that Corum had his snow-camo Chevy Camaro stolen from his garage in Ann Arbor, and he’s requesting help getting it back.

Corum’s Camaro was reportedly stolen on Jan. 16, a day after announcing that he was returning to Michigan for a senior season.

In a tweet Tuesday, Corum noted that the Camaro was a gift from his parents after graduating high school.

Wasn’t NIL funded, my parents used their hard earned money to bless me with something nice after I graduated high school. God bless whoever stole it🙏🏽 https://t.co/Jt7Da22E8S — #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) January 24, 2023

He had a standout junior campaign with 1,463 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown but had his year prematurely end after suffering a knee injury against Illinois. He had a brief appearance against Ohio State a week after his injury but missed the Big Ten Conference Championship Game against Purdue and College Football Playoff.

(Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Corum underwent surgery on his knee and expects to put up another Heisman-worthy campaign next season with the Wolverines.