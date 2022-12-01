Michigan Reportedly Gets Update On Heisman Candidate Blake Corum

Michigan is going to have to make its run to a national championship without Blake Corum.

The running back is reportedly out for the season after suffering a knee injury two weeks ago, and is set to undergo surgery.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Thursday afternoon that Corum tried to play in last week’s win over rival Ohio State, but the knee “made it impossible.”

He also said that he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Sources: #Michigan star RB Blake Corum is expected to have knee surgery and is out for the season. The Heisman candidate should make a full recovery. He tried to play last week vs. Ohio State but his knee made it impossible. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2022

Corum, who is expected to be a Heisman finalist, suffered the injury late last month against Illinois.

He was active against Ohio State last Saturday but only got two carries – both on the first Michigan drive of the afternoon. He didn’t play the rest of the game.

Blake Corum is reportedly out for the year. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Fortunately for the Wolverines, Michigan would go on to blast the Buckeyes, 45-23, behind a dominant effort from Corum’s backup, Donovan Edwards, who rushed for 216 yards and two scores.

The No. 2 Wolverines are set to face Purdue in Saturday’s Big Ten title game.

Corum, a junior, rushed for 1,468 yards and scored 18 touchdowns this season. He also added a pair of receiving scores.