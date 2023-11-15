Jim Harbaugh Is Weirder Than We Thought, Kyle Juszczyk’s Wife Earns An Invite, Josh Dobbs Gets Higher With Creed & More

Videos by OutKick

I hope you’re hungry, because we’ve got plenty to feast on today.

That’s right, one week (and one day) ahead of Thanksfootball, we’re going to be snacking on Jim Harbaugh being even weirder than you thought, a BYU Cougar keeping it classy, the proper amount of eye black usage and NASCAR’s Kevin Harvick likely waking up and pissing excellence.

And that’s not all!

You think I’d spend all this time typing and not include a helping of an NFL WAG? No chance. We’re going to invite Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, to the party and make sure the Alexa has Creed’s “Higher” cued up on the playlist incase Josh Dobbs stops by.

Along with all that, we’re hitting play on a Lions rap and washing away any bad vibes with a non-judgemental fruity cocktail of your choosing. Relax, I’ll explain later.

You know what we won’t do? Bet any #MACtion. Not after the last two weeks. If you’ve been following along (of course you have), you know that the MAC has been kind to my eyes but not my wallet.

Now let’s quit with the pleasantries and get this Hump Day party started OutKick style!

Jim Harbaugh: Certified Weirdo

I have no idea if Jim Harbaugh knew about Michigan’s cheating scandal. But what I do know is that Harbaugh is most certainly a certified weirdo. Most of you probably already knew that. I mean, of course there’s the khakis, the shirtless squats, the sleepovers, the “we-fense,” and everything we already knew about the Michigan man.

What most of you probably don’t already know is that he takes great pride in the fourth knuckle-to-butthole relationship (who doesn’t?) and is willing to lay underneath his team’s center to ensure that relationship can stand the test of time.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is nothing if not unique. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

“He would teach us how to do under center snaps. So it was all about the fourth knuckle at the center’s butthole,” Sam Schwartzstein, who played center for Stanford when Harbaugh was coaching the Cardinal, told Pardon My Take last week. “When I was working with (then Stanford QB) Andrew Luck, [Harbaugh] would lay underneath me to make sure Andrew was in there right… so he’s on the ground looking up like he’s working on a car.”

You can hear Schwartzstein retell Harbaugh’s auto mechanic approach starting at the 1:34:05 mark of the video below. It does not disappoint: