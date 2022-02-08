California Teacher Berates 13-Year-Old For Supporting Police

Videos by OutKick

A substitute teacher in California’s Grass Valley School District proved last week that he’s as much in need of an American history lesson as any student, and maybe more so. The unnamed male substitute lashed out at a teen in class for his pro-police mask.

Lucas Lillar, 13, who was abiding by California’s masking cosmetic theatre, wore a pro-law enforcement mask to school last week. The mask features a black and white American flag with one thin blue line positioned in the middle. Lillar’s mask set off his substitute teacher, who deliberately conflated the thin blue line flag with the Confederate flag and who then verbally berated the teen about it in front of his classmates. Part of the exchange was caught on video.

“That’s not the American flag, that’s the new Confederacy flag,” said the woke substitute.

A substitute teacher in California was caught harassing an 8th grader over his 'thin blue line' mask, even calling it "the new confederacy flag." pic.twitter.com/Psv97YCloQ — MRCTV (@mrctv) February 4, 2022

After the student corrected the teacher by informing him that the flag that adorned his mask was not, in fact, the Confederate flag, the substitute angrily shot back:

“Well, we can’t do the Confederate, but we can put up the red, white and blue. No, it’s black, white, with some blue line in it.”

The substitute may not be up to date on his history, but he sure as hell knows his colors.

Lillar, who wears the mask in support of his father and stepmother, who are both police officers, answered back, saying: “Yeah, (the mask has) the thin blue line.”

The teacher’s response: “Yeah, but it’s not American.”

At this point, the substitute should’ve excused himself and walked into shop class to fix his broken brain, ego, and grammar. Then again, that wouldn’t have done him much good. After all, you can’t fix stupid.

Lillar and the substitute argued for what Lillar and classmates have estimated to be close to 20 minutes. The substitute continued to raise his voice and speak down to Lillard, and his uneducated stance left the teen bewildered.

“I was confused because I didn’t know what he was talking about at first,” Lillar told Fox & Friends. “And then he kept saying, ‘That is un-American’ and how ‘If police don’t like you, they’ll shoot you.’”

In this case, the only thing shot was the substitute’s chances of earning another payday from the school district. He’s been banned from returning to district. So unlike the South, he will not rise again.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF