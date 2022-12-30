Mavs Star Luka Doncic Gifted With Massive ‘Recovery’ Beer Haul Following Historic Triple-Double

After dropping jaws everywhere with a 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double, all Luka Doncic wanted to do was celebrate with a beer in hand.

Luka posts a 60 point, 21 rebound and 10 assist triple double, which has never been done before in NBA history. Asked how he feels, he says, “I’m tired as hell, I need a recovery beer.” pic.twitter.com/DnoL8FC8Z0 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 28, 2022

For his superhuman performance, Doncic is getting rewarded by the nice guys at Anheuser-Busch.

Following Doncic’s instant classic of a postgame interview where his sole reaction to accomplishing the historic triple-double was, “I’m tired as hell, I need a recovery beer,” the Anheuser-Busch Family reached out to congratulate him with over 20 cases of beer waiting for him at his locker inside American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks posted a picture of Doncic’s locker, stacked six-feet high with Michelob Ultras — a beer that once made it onto OutKick’s top brewskis of all time.

And we’re still getting s**t for it.

Anheuser-Busch left a friendly note to commemorate the 60 points, 20 rebounds and 11 assists Doncic tallied against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

“Enjoy these recovery beers on us. Congrats for making NBA history. Remember, it’s only worth it if you enjoy it,” the company’s note read.

“Thanks for the assist,” responded the Mavs’ Twitter account.

It was the second-ever 60-point triple-dub in NBA history, following James Harden’s 60-burger in 2018 with the Houston Rockets.

Luka’s performance was the first to record more than 20 rebounds en route to a triple-double.

It was an outing witnessed around the world.

One brewery in Slovenia, Doncic’s home country, teased a new “Recovery Beer” they’d introduce to their rotation to remember Luka’s historic performance.

(Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

Who says you can’t drink beer and be a world-class athlete …