Brewery Teases Making A ‘Recovery Beer’ In Honor Of Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic might soon have plenty of beer to help him recover.

The Dallas Mavericks sensation hung a triple-double Tuesday night on the Knicks when he scored 60 points, snagged 21 rebounds and dished out 10 assists during the 126-121 win. However, it was what he said after the game that might have been his best moment of the night.

He let the world know he needed nothing more than a recovery beer.

“I’m tired as hell. I need a recovery beer.”



– Luka after one of the best games EVER.



– Luka after one of the best games EVER.

Well, he’s in luck because a brewery in Slovenia is stepping up to get the job done. Laško Brewery, the largest brewery in Luka’s home country, is coming to his rescue with a very special “Recovery Beer” for the talented NBA guard, according to Fox4News.

The brewery shared a photo of the beer, which features a goat. The caption on Instagram roughly translates to, “For all the tired Luke that needs a beer to regenerate, we have brewed … 🍻Recovery beer🍻.”

Slovenian brewery teases “Recovery Beer.” (Credit: Instagram)

Luka Doncic should enjoy a few cold ones.

Most regular guys like myself find any excuse necessary to enjoy a recovery beer. Woke up in the morning and put in a full day of work? Grab a beer.

Your team lost? Grab a beer. Your team won? Grab two beers. We don’t wait to hang a triple-double in an NBA game.

If you do that like Luka Doncic did, go ahead and grab as many beers as you want. That’s even more true if it’s the largest brewer in your home country, and it’s being made in honor of you.

Drink up, Luka. Drink up. He’s done more than enough to deserve a few cold beers with the boys.