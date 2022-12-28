Mavs Star Luka Doncic Records Historic 60-Point, 20-Rebound Triple-Double

Luka Doncic went nuclear against the Knicks Tuesday night.

The Slovenian All-Star in the Lone Star state put up ridiculous stats in the Mavericks’ battle against New York, tallying the NBA’s first-ever 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double.

Defeating the Knicks in overtime, 126-121, Doncic lifted the Mavs by going 21 of 31 from the field for 60 points, adding 21 rebounds and 10 assists.

HISTORIC 🤯



Luka Doncic becomes the first player EVER to have a 60-20-10 game 👏 pic.twitter.com/bObpP1THNL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 28, 2022

Doncic’s 60-point triple-double joined former Houston Rocket James Harden as the only two players to reach the high-scoring mark.

Luka posts a 60 point, 21 rebound and 10 assist triple double, which has never been done before in NBA history. Asked how he feels, he says, “I’m tired as hell, I need a recovery beer.” pic.twitter.com/DnoL8FC8Z0 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 28, 2022

“We are watching greatness [Luka Doncic]. I’ve never seen anything like that ever,” Mavs owner Mark Cuban tweeted.

Without dismissing Harden’s historic performance from 2018 where he recorded 60 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, Doncic’s performance on Tuesday stood taller by crossing the 20-rebound mark, which has never been done before.

NBA teams were 0-13,884 in the last 20 seasons when trailing by at least nine with 35 or fewer seconds remaining, per @ESPNStatsInfo.



Luka Doncic and the Mavs pulled off a miracle. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 28, 2022

Even with all that sauce by Doncic, the Knicks almost stole the game from Dallas in the five-point OT loss. The Mavs were down with three minutes left in regulation until Luka and his supporting cast Spencer Dinwiddie (25 points) and Christian Wood (19 points) elevated Dallas into the overtime period.

Luka Doncic career-high 53 point triple-double, and then does this.https://t.co/pU9Em4dJRC pic.twitter.com/eiku0RTA8g — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 28, 2022

60/21/10. — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 28, 2022

Doncic also scored the most single-game points by a Mavericks player.

Though the main storyline with Dallas (19-16) this season has been Luka’s one-man show that has failed to muster wins, it’s performances like this that separate the stars from the superstars in the history books. Or perhaps tip the scales in a player’s favor for MVP consideration.

This dude Luka!! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) December 28, 2022

It’ll be another statue in Dallas… Luka is like that! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) December 28, 2022