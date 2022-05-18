Investigation: Did Luka Doncic Drink A Game Day Beer?

Was Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic working on a game-day beer at a Bay Area watering hole or was it an off-day cold one? That’s the major drama playing out on social media Wednesday as the Mavs prepare for Game One of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

As OutKick’s chief investigative reporter on certain issues, it was my responsibility to dig into the facts as we know them to weed out any misinformation that’s spreading.

Here’s what we know about Luka Doncic and his glass of beer.

Slav moments in Bay Area pic.twitter.com/laLuwzPrEl — Minimalizam (@AttackTheRack) May 18, 2022

That’s Mavs’ 7’4″ big man Boban Marjanović with his back to the camera holding a conversation with the new face of the NBA around the world. FS1’s Joy Taylor says that’s Mavs assistant coach Igor Kokoškov eyeballing the person taking the photo of Luka and his beer. The photo appears to have been snatched from a Mavs Reddit post that was posted Wednesday morning with the title: “Luka spotted out yesterday having a beer.” Reddit investigators believe it’s of the pilsner family of beers; Never question a Reddit investigator. They’ll tell you just how smart they are. Investigators believe this is at Sens Restaurant in downtown San Francisco above Embarcadero Plaza. Sens is connected to the Hyatt Regency. Who cares! I get it, but so much has been made of Luka lighting up the NBA while not forcing himself into some ridiculous training regimen to get his body ready for the NBA Playoffs grind.

And there you have it. As your trusted truth investigator, I believe this to be a Western Conference Finals EVE beer. No biggie.