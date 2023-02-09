Michael Jordan Gives A Half-Assed Congrats To LeBron For Breaking NBA Scoring Record

Videos by OutKick

By nature, athletes are bred to have that competitive edge to them at all times

So if you think that Michael Jordan of all people is TRULY happy for LeBron to set a new record and accomplish something that Jordan himself didn’t, you’ve got to be out of your mind.

In a statement to TMZ Sports, Jordan kept it short and simple.

“Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement. It’s a testament to his hard work, longevity, and his great skill.” – Michael Jordan on LeBron James breaking NBA all-time scoring record. — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) February 8, 2023

Wow. Very touching. You can tell the vigorous, mind-wrenching process that Jordan had to go through to come up with such touching words. He could put Chicken Soup for the Soul out of business if he keeps this up!

LEBRON SET THE SCORING RECORD ON TUESDAY

On Tuesday, James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Jordan currently sits at 5th on the all-time list.

5. Michael Jordan (32,292)

4. Kobe Bryant (33,643)

3. Karl Malone (36,928)

2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387)

1. Lebron James (38,388)

Jordan of course missed multiple seasons when he left the NBA and pursued a baseball career. He also played 15 total seasons, while James is already at 20.

There’s no doubt that LeBron’s accomplishment is worthy of praise. You add the fact that no other current player is anywhere close to where he is, it shows that LeBron’s greatness on the court is going to stay for a very long time.

Me?

I’m just annoyed because now LeBron stans are going to have another statistic to cite in the nauseating, endless, around and around we go debate over who is the greatest basketball player of all time. (It’s still Jordan by the way)