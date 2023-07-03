Michael Jordan Admits He Disapproves Of Son’s Relationship With Larsa Pippen

Videos by OutKick

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan may be faulting his son — Marcus Jordan — for scoring in the wrong basket by dating Larsa Pippen.

The NBA legend made an appearance over the weekend and TMZ cameras caught the 60-year-old M.J. saying he ‘disapproves’ of young Marcus’ relationship with 48-year-old Larsa — the ex-wife of Jordan’s longtime teammate and post-career adversary, Scottie Pippen.

M.J. Not ‘Thrilled’ About Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan Team-up

The revelation is not so surprising. After all, the young M.J. is dipping his toe in testy waters by dating his dad’s longtime foe.

It’s the first public admittance by the GOAT, reminding us all that no one likes this team-up; at least outside of the players themselves.

Reporters caught Michael enjoying dinner in Paris on Sunday. When one reporter asked MJ if he approves, he shouted back, “No!”

Michael Jordan tells TMZ he doesn’t approve of his son Marcus dating Larsa Pippen. 👀 #RHOM pic.twitter.com/oGfKO3kS3W — TV Deets (@tvdeets) July 3, 2023

Marcus Jordan, 32, who boasts a 16-year age difference from his sugar mama, has been seeing Larsa for years now. L.P. previously stated that her relationship with the elder Jordan was in a good place. Now the question is whether Michael was saving face or if Larsa Pippen was lying.

Things were turned up to 10 last month after the couple announced the official launch of their joint podcast — the ultimate sign of love in today’s age.

At least they’re being open about the awkwardness of their relationship … not that it helps. Their podcast is titled “Separation Anxiety,” which highlights the cringiest elements of their dynamic such as their age gap and the troubled past between MJ and Scottie.

“People want to label your relationship when they don’t know what it is. But I don’t really care what other people think,” Larsa previously said about her relationship with Marcus.