Bill Walton ‘Shocked’ At The Way Scottie Pippen Talks So Poorly Of Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan have gone from being arguably the greatest duo in NBA history to rivals over the last few years, specifically since the release of ‘The Last Dance.’ The rivalry, however, appears to be a one-way street manned by Pippen, and the legendary Bill Walton doesn’t understand it.

Pippen didn’t appreciate the way he was portrayed in ‘The Last Dance’ and has piggybacked off that unfortunate experience ever since. Just last month, Pippen called Jordan a “horrible player” on a podcast while essentially crowning LeBron James the greatest NBA player of all-time.

Pippen piled on a bit more claiming that Jordan’s career and legacy didn’t really get rolling until he came along.

Scottie Pippen isn’t a fan of Michael Jordan these days, and Bill Walton doesn’t get it. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Walton has paid attention to Pippen taking shots at Jordan over the years, and it’s left him stunned.

“I’m shocked and dismayed and those words are not strong enough to relate my feelings as the way that Scottie Pippen treats Michael Jordan,” Walton said Friday on “Scoop B Radio.”

“It was a remarkable privilege and honor to have that position and to witness the greatness of that team. I’m a team guy. I love the team game. That’s why I’m super happy with what happened with the Denver Nuggets.

Shocked and dismayed are certainly two ways to describe the situation between Pippen and Jordan. Unfortunate is another word that comes to mind.

It’ll be interesting to see if the two ever make amends, which would fall on the shoulders of Pippen, but as things stand right now, that looks incredibly unlikely.