Michael Irvin, NFL Network ALL IN On Kirk Cousins Winning MVP This Season

Oh yeah, Kirk Cousins LIKES THAT!

The Vikings’ QB is about to start Year No. 10 in the NFL, and, according to a couple NFL Network personalities, it’s gonna be his greatest season to date.

Michael Irvin got the ball rolling during the network’s season preview special, picking Cousins to win league MVP while the other folks took the easy way out with Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers or Joey Burrow.

Have a day, Irv!

Cousins has never come close to even sniffing an MVP, but that doesn’t mean the 10th time won’t be the charm!

To be fair, he is a three-time Pro Bowler and did lead the league in completion percentage one season, so he’s on the cusp!

Not to be outdone, Kyle Brandt followed in Irv’s footsteps during Wednesday morning’s episode of Good Morning Football.

Take it away, Kyle!

Could Kirk Cousins Be The Next Rich Gannon?

The Rich Gannon comparison is actually pretty spot-on.

Gannon was always a pretty good QB, then gets linked up with Jon Gruden and Jerry Rice and goes ballistic. Same with Matt Ryan – good QB who all of a sudden goes nuts for one random season.

Cousins has arguably the best receiver in the league in Justin Jefferson on one side, Adam Thielen – who will somehow catch 10 touchdowns this season – on the other, Dalvin Cook in the backfield and Kevin O’Connell now on the sideline.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins for … MVP? The Vikings QB is all of a sudden a trendy pick thanks to Michael Irvin. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Don’t know if you’ve heard, but the Mike Zimmer era in Minnesota was BORING, and there’s certainly an argument to made that Cousins will be somewhat unleashed this season.

But is an “unleashed” version of Kirk Cousins better than Josh Allen, or Aaron Rodgers, or Patrick Mahomes, or Joe Burrow? Eh. I guess we’ll find out over the next few months.

But with Irvin in your corner, anything is possible. After all, The Playmaker always has sound picks on Gameday.

Never change, Irv.

 

