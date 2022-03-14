Kirk Cousins Latest QB To Draw Lots Of Interest

Videos by OutKick

If the Minnesota Vikings wanted to trade quarterback Kirk Cousins, there was interest in the veteran QB in recent weeks.

The three-time Pro Bowler has played in the league for 10 seasons, thrown for 32,593 yards and 223 touchdowns, but new head coach Kevin O’Connell has been clear about wanting to work with the veteran passer, saying in mid-February that he anticipated Cousins “being a part of what we do.”

The Vikings signed Cousins to a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension that puts him under contract through 2023 and reduces his 2022 cap number by almost $14 million, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

Now that that’s out of the way…let’s get to work on a Lombardi #LetsFrickinGo 😁 — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) March 14, 2022

Cousins has a cash value of $158.9 million, the highest of any player in the NFL, per ESPN Stats & Info. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers comes in at second place with $151.7 million.

The Athletic‘s Chad Graff reports Cousins’ agreement arrived after multiple teams expressed interest in trading for the veteran QB, signaling the Vikings are committed to the 33-year-old QB and ready to do everything in their power to snap a two-year skid without a playoff berth.

Cousins has a 59-59-2 record as an NFL quarterback, a 33-29-1 record with the Vikings, performs slightly above average, and has made $231,669,486 in his career, Graff reports the team has welcomed a new regime focused on innovation and collaboration.

Vikings’ owners have stayed adamant that a rebuild isn’t necessary. The team fired former head coach Mike Zimmer in January, and it seems that with new leadership and coaching — and some improvement on the roster — the current Vikings team should compete for a spot in the postseason year.

