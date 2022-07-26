Kirk Cousins Gets Less Than Ringing Endorsement From Vikings GM

When Minnesota Vikings veterans report to training camp today they’ll do so with a Last Dance vibe. No, the Vikes aren’t coming off a title, nor are they anything close to a dynasty. But their most important player, QB Kirk Cousins, and their new GM, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, are very much approaching the upcoming season with a Michael Jordan – Jerry Krause type energy. And that’s not a good thing.

Sure, Cousins isn’t on the same planet as Jordan (he’s better, right?), but he does play the game’s most important position and in turn, requires support from the entire organization. That’s apparently something Adofo-Mensah isn’t interested in. Or if he is, he has an odd way of showing it.

Given the chance to back Cousins, a three-time Pro Bowler (which these days, is about as recognizable of an accomplishment as taking a Madden franchise to a virtual Super Bowl) Adofo-Mensah hesitated, telling USA Today: “I’ll be frank. The one asset where you get nervous about not burning it down is quarterback.”

Top QB cap hits for 2022 season: Ryan Tannehill – $38.6M

Patrick Mahomes – $35.7M

Kirk Cousins – $31.4M

Jared Goff – $31.1M (salaries via @spotrac) pic.twitter.com/s14OJxJs2D — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 23, 2022

Though Cousins, 33, has been consistent throughout his career, his arm is far from elite and he and the Vikings have underachieved since he signed with the team as a free agent in 2018. He’s 33-29-1 as a starter during that time frame and could be best described as “ordinary.” He’s (much) more Pete Myers than Michael Jordan.

Oh, he’s also making $35 million this season.

Cousins’ high salary and middling talent combines to provide him with job security, while at the same time all but ensuring that Minnesota will be anything but legit contenders yet again.

Adofo-Mensah seems to agree, telling USA Today: “We don’t have Tom Brady. We don’t have Pat[rick] Mahomes. “[The Super Bowl] is more likely to win if you have that quarterback. It’s very unlikely to have that quarterback.”

At least he’s honest.

Minnesota’s dance officially starts tomorrow, when the team will practice in full for the first time.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF