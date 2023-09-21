Micah Parsons Hints At Playing Travis Hunter Role For Cowboys

Videos by OutKick

If he gets his way, Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons could soon have a Travis Hunter-like role for Dallas.

Parsons revealed Wednesday that he’s taken scout team reps at tight end and has been lobbying head coach Mike McCarthy for a spot on offense. In the college ranks, Colorado’s Travis Hunter was already pulling double duty for the Buffalos until suffering an injury last Saturday night.

Hunter had been starting – and excelling – at both corner and wide receiver. For his part, Parsons just wants a couple of plays here and there. His desire seems to be for a role similar to the one J.J. Watt played for Houston in the early part of his career. The recently retired Watt had three career catches on four targets, all of which went for scores.

“Big Mike [McCarthy] actually let me get a couple scout-team reps at tight end,” Parsons said earlier this week on The Pat McAfee Show. “He might not like that I let ya’ll know. I probably shouldn’t have spilled the tea.”

"Big Mike let me get a couple scout team reps at Tight End..



Parsons Lobbies McCarthy For Offensive Opportunity

Though he may have fumbled Dallas’ secret plan for a potential offensive cameo, that didn’t stop Micah Parsons from using McAfee’s platform to continue to petition for a role. “I just keep trying to show (McCarthy) glimpses for whatever opportunities I can get,” Parsons said through a smile. “… I’m tryin’ to touch this ball in the NFL.”

If the remainder of Dallas’ season plays out like the first two weeks, Parsons services won’t be needed at tight end. The Cowboys have outscored their opponents 70-10 through two weeks and currently stand 2-0.

Micah Parsons wants to take a turn at driving defenses crazy for a change. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

At least for now, McCarthy hasn’t entirely dismissed the idea of turning Parsons into the NFL’s version of Hunter, albeit, part-time.

“He played a snap there [at tight end],” McCarthy said Wednesday via CBS Sports. “I will not give you an evaluation on that, but, yes, it’s something you entertain. Definitely. Micah, honestly, does have that ability.”

In the meantime, Parsons is doing just fine at his regular spot along the Dallas defensive line. The two-time All-Pro has three sacks to go along with six quarterback hits in the first two weeks of the season.

Parsons’ next opportunity to pull a Hunter comes this Sunday when the Cowboys visit Arizona.

