Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Blasts Giants For Not Pulling Battered Daniel Jones

You know the game is out of hand when the opposing defense starts feeling sorry for you.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is questioning the New York Giants’ coaches for keeping their quarterback in the game during a 40-0 blowout.

On his podcast for Bleacher Report, the 24-year-old argued the Giants should have pulled Daniel Jones when they were down 33 heading into the fourth quarter.

“It’s called protecting your guy. You know, something I thought the Giants should’ve done,” Parsons said. “I don’t think Daniel Jones should’ve been in that game in the fourth quarter. I thought they should’ve protected him and pulled him out. And barring injury, their season will be over without Daniel Jones.”

As an example, he pointed to the Cincinnati Bengals’ decision to pull Joe Burrow in Sunday’s 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

“‘Hey, we’re going to submit, we’re going to take our loss and we’re going to move on to next week and get better,'” Parsons said of the Bengals. “That’s the best thing you can do.”

Of course, the Bengals have extra motivation to keep Burrow healthy — after he just inked a mega contract worth $275 million.

But the Giants had other ideas for their $160-million quarterback, and Jones certainly paid for it. The Cowboys recorded seven sacks against him Sunday night. Micah Parsons was responsible for one of them.

“I do not agree with Daniel Jones staying out there until that last drive. I thought that was wrong, I thought it was deceiving,” Parsons said. “That’s your franchise quarterback and he’s out there with a backup offensive line still getting sacked and hit.”

Parsons continued: “I just didn’t understand. Maybe it was a you know, prove-it moment by the Giants, I have no idea. A learning lesson, who knows? But I thought Daniel Jones should’ve got pulled out, so technically it’s not benched.”

Jones finished Sunday’s miserable campaign with 104 passing yards, two interceptions and a QB rating of 32.4.

But the Giants will have an opportunity to redeem themselves Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Until then, Daniel Jones should probably just stay in the ice bath.