Cincinnati Bengals Wave White Flag, Pull Joe Burrow Against Cleveland Browns After Career-Worst Performance

The Cincinnati Bengals reached the AFC Championship Game last season for the second-straight year. They returned the majority of that team and expectation are high for another run at a Super Bowl Championship. But for Joe Burrow and the Bengals, this season is off to a TERRIBLE start.

Cincinnati headed to Cleveland for a Week 1 matchup against their AFC North rival. With rain coming down throughout the contest, both teams struggled to move the ball through the air.

But Deshaun Watson and the Browns didn’t struggle nearly as badly as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burrow set several career-worst in the game. He completed just 14 of 31 passes for 82 yards. The Ravens sacked him twice. Burrow did not throw an interception, so there’s that. But other than that, there’s nothing positive to take away.

In his first 49 career starts, Burrow never completed fewer than 50% of his passes in a game. In his 50th career start, Burrow accomplished the dubious feat.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Prior to Sunday, Burrow’s career-low in passing yards was 148 yards. He fell 66 yards short of that number.

Ja’Marr Chase had only 39 yards receiving. Tee Higgins did not have a single catch, despite seeing eight targets from Burrow.

It got so bad that Cincinnati eventually gave up. With eight minutes left in the game and trailing 24-3, the Bengals faced a fourth-and-5 from their own 30-yard line. They had to go for it to have any hope of continuing the game.

Instead, they punted it away to the Browns. Then, after a quick three-and-out by the Browns, the Bengals pulled Burrow out of the game.

With the Bengals trailing the Browns 24-3 late in the 4th, Cincy has replaced QB Joe Burrow with Jake Browning. pic.twitter.com/VSFs64snP1 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 10, 2023

With five minutes left, Cincinnati sent Jake Browning out to play quarterback. He handed the ball off twice, threw one incompletion and then the team punted again to essentially end the game. Though, the Bengals decided the game was over before that point.

Remember that Burrow missed the entire preseason with a calf injury suffered during training camp. That lack of practice time plus the rain likely contributed to the terrible performance.

Better days are ahead for the Bengals, but that doesn’t make Sunday feel any better right now.

It doesn’t get much easier, either, as the Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.