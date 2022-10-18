Micah Parsons Sees A Hungry Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has been out of the Dallas Cowboys lineup since Week 1 due to a thumb injury, but his return is just around the corner. According to teammate Micah Parsons, opponents should be on high alert.

The Cowboys linebacker appeared on “The Pivot” podcast — alongside teammate Trevon Diggs — and talked about Prescott’s time out of the lineup and how he thinks that will actually help the quarterback in the long run.

“I feel like this is gonna make Dak a 10-times better person and football player,” Parsons said.

“Like, his hunger is probably through the roof. He’s probably looking at my team like, ‘Yo, I got something.’ But now, since Dak came in the league and this is the first time he’s [ever] been in the light. You know what I’m saying? Like [he’s] somebody new in the light.”

While Prescott has been out, Cooper Rush has been under center and has helped the team to a solid 4-2 record, 4-1 in Rush’s five starts. This led to questions over whether the team would stick with Rush even when Dak Prescott was ready to go. However, Jerry Jones shot that idea down.

Parsons feels like that could serve as bulletin board material for the soon-to-return quarterback.

“So, now I feel like people was kind of writing him off and I know Dak’s always had a chip on the shoulder,” Parsons said. “That’s one thing I love about him, but he’s carried that chip and now he has a chance to come back like, ‘Yo, this is why I’m here. This is why I’m the highest paid.’ He has a chance to do all of that coming up [this season].

“For me, this would be his chance to shut everybody up.”

