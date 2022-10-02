Dak Prescott Has A New $100k Chain

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is on his way back from a Week 1 thumb injury, but that’s not stopping him from doing some big-time shopping. The Cowboys signal-caller has a new chain that cost him a cool $100,000.

According to TMZ Sports, Prescott hit up custom jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills and spitballed some ideas until he settled on the less-than-subtle final piece.

“D4K” made out of diamonds and white gold with a price tag higher than the vast majority of people’s cars.

Jason Arasheben — the man who quite literally puts the “Jason” in Jason of Beverly Hills — worked with Prescott on the piece and said that Prescott was “easily one of the most humble athletes we have ever worked with.

At least as humble as you can be getting a $100,000 35-carat diamond and gold chain of your name.

This is far from the first piece of flashy neckwear in Prescott’s collection. Several years ago, Prescott’s teammate, running back Ezekiel Elliott, bought the two some matching chains with their jersey numbers.

According to The Sporting News, the exact price tag of the two chains remains unknown, but estimates at the time put each one somewhere in the five-figure range.

