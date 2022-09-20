Jerry Jones Believes Dak Prescott Could Return To Starting Lineup Sooner Than Expected

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is optimistic starting quarterback Dak Prescott can return to the lineup within two weeks.

On his weekly appearance on the Shan and RJ show on Audacy’s 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones said Prescott — who had surgery to repair a fracture in his throwing hand — could optimistically play in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has a chance to return way ahead of early projections. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

“When he can get into the strength area, where he can grasp, then you’ll see probably a real advancement in his timeline,” Jones said. “I don’t know when that is. I do know that after a good airing out last week, everybody recognizes he’ll be back sooner rather than later as far as the timeline… It really could be two weeks up here, in my mind.

“Now, that’s very optimistic. That is optimistic. But it could be. And he’s got the kind of repair there that will allow him not to have a lot of fear of re-injuring. It’s just a question of the grip…”

Dak Prescott’s initial prognosis called for an absence of six to eight weeks. He suffered the injury in the Cowboys’ season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reports following the surgery estimated Prescott’s rehabilitation between five and seven weeks.

If Prescott can play against the Commanders, as Jones is suggesting, he will have come back in just three weeks.

Dallas beat Cincinnati behind backup quarterback Cooper Rush and a withering pass rush on Sunday. It was Rush’s second win as a starting quarterback in as many starts.

“Cooper gives us a chance not to take anything out of our offense,” Jones said. “He knows it all … I like what we’re seeing there.”

Cooper Rush is 2-0 in starts in place of an injured Dak Prescott. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Other Cowboys Injury Notes

In summing up other key Cowboys injuries, Jones said he doesn’t know if receiver Michael Gallup — working back from an ACL tear late last season — will be ready to play Monday night against the New York Giants.

He said guard Connor McGovern, who suffered an ankle injury in the season-opener and missed the Cincinnati game, is “right around the corner.” Plus, the return of left tackle Tyron Smith, who is recovering from a knee fracture, is “out there.”

TE Dalton Schultz has a sprained knee and it is “not long-term,” Jones said. The club will evaluate him this week to decide if he can play against the Giants.

“It’s a question of whether he’ll be effective this week,” Jones said.

