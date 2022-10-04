QB Controversy In Dallas? Jerry Jones Makes His Stance Crystal Clear

Don’t expect to see Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush on the field once Dak Prescott is cleared to play.

Prescott suffered a hand injury in the opener against the Bucs, and in the three starts since Rush took over, the Cowboys are 3-0.

Cooper Rush is 3-0 as a starter in 2022. Will he keep the job when Dak Prescott is healthy? (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

With the team sitting at 3-1, and Rush making sure the offense is chugging along nicely, some have wondered whether or not there could be a growing QB controversy in Dallas. Well, there isn’t one at all.

During a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, owner Jerry Jones was asked if there was a scenario where Rush holds onto the starting job once Dak returns.

The team owner made it clear that as of today, that’s simply not going to happen.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said he can't see a scenario where the Cowboys would stick with Cooper Rush over a healthy Dak Prescott. "No. No. As I see it right today." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 4, 2022

Jones also revealed that Prescott isn’t ready to play right now, and still can’t grip the ball well enough to sling it around.

So, it’s going to continue to be the Cooper Rush show for at least a bit longer in Dallas, and he’ll get his fourth start of the season Sunday against the Rams.

Is Cowboys QB Dak Prescott currently able to grip the ball with surgically repaired thumb?



Jerry Jones to @1053thefan: “No, not well enough to play.” — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 4, 2022

Cooper Rush has played very well for the Cowboys.

Even though Jerry Jones poured cold water on the idea of Cooper Rush permanently becoming QB1 for the Cowboys, it’s impossible to deny he’s getting results.

The team hasn’t lost in 2022 with him under center as the starting, and his stats are respectable. He’s thrown for 737 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions so far this season. Rush is also completing 60.8% of his passes.

That’s not an eye-popping completion percentage, but it definitely could be worse.

Jerry Jones kills QB controversy speculation in Dallas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Will Jones change his mind if Rush rattles off a few more big wins? Probably not, but the speculation will definitely get amped up.