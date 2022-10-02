Cowboys QB Controversy?! Cooper Rush Wins Third Straight Start Since Dak Prescott Injury

Cooper Rush led the Dallas Cowboys to their third straight win since he took over starting duties from the injured Dak Prescott. It was a 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders, and it comes as Prescott could be coming back to the lineup.

Rush was thrown under center in the Cowboys’ dreadful 19-3 Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, since then, he has helped keep the team nipping at the heels of the Philadelphia Eagles for the top sport the NFC East.

On Sunday against Washington, Rush went 15-for-27 and threw for 223 yards in the process. Rush now has a 62.7 completion percentage and over 500 passing yards on the season.

While it looks like Prescott could be back as soon as next week against the Rams, Cooper Rush’s stock is sky-high at the moment, especially with fans.

Tom Brady: 12 playoff losses

Cooper Rush: 0 playoff losses



I know who my GOAT is. pic.twitter.com/9iJeTXWItT — Dr. Don Keedic PhD (@DonKeedicPhD) September 27, 2022

cowboys fans looking at cooper rush pic.twitter.com/XVH1WkNmvu — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

The Cowboys OBVIOUSLY ALREADY HAVE A QB CONTROVERSY. Four times Cooper Rush has played better than Dak has since the '21 opener at Tampa. If Dak is handed back the job now, his bar has been raised. He'd better raise his level of play or he'll hear chants of Coo-per, Coo-per … — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 2, 2022

His success has even been cause for ricochet-shots at other QBs:

Wentz getting outplayed by Cooper Rush is a new low, even for him. — Danger Zone (@CantStopDaRayne) October 2, 2022

Trade kyler for Cooper rush🤣 — Calvin (@CjSchlenk) October 2, 2022

Of course, he couldn’t do it alone. On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys defense gave up just under 300 yards of total offense but managed to limit the scoreboard damage.

Team guy Cooper Rush even acknowledged this after the game.

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush on the Dallas defense: “They’re the reason we’re winning. It’s plain and simple.” pic.twitter.com/ilMBImr6F8 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 2, 2022

Prescott or Rush?

In his post-game media scrum, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed to indicate that the team was comfortable with Rush, but would hand the reins back to Dak whenever he’s ready.

That seems to be a fluid situation by the minute.

“I don’t have any way, have no way, by talking to a doctor or even by talking with Dak, I have no way to assess whether he’s going to be able to play this week,” Jones said

Despite saying several weeks ago that he wanted a QB “dilemma,” Jones walked that back on Sunday saying that the team isn’t considering sticking with Rush long-term.

“There’s no thought about that,” Jones said.

Jerry Jones said he’s not sure that Dak Prescott is throwing yet like he’ll need to do in a game. “(Cooper) Rush gives us a chance. But as we look to the future, Dak is an ingredient to our success that is a must.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 2, 2022

Well, no matter what, it’ll be interesting to see if Prescott truly is ready to go next weekend. If he is, will head coach Mike McCarthy will want to shake things up when the team is playing well?

We will see.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle