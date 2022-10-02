Cowboys QB Controversy?! Cooper Rush Wins Third Straight Start Since Dak Prescott Injury

Cooper Rush led the Dallas Cowboys to their third straight win since he took over starting duties from the injured Dak Prescott. It was a 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders, and it comes as Prescott could be coming back to the lineup.
Rush was thrown under center in the Cowboys’ dreadful 19-3 Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, since then, he has helped keep the team nipping at the heels of the Philadelphia Eagles for the top sport the NFC East.
On Sunday against Washington, Rush went 15-for-27 and threw for 223 yards in the process. Rush now has a 62.7 completion percentage and over 500 passing yards on the season.
While it looks like Prescott could be back as soon as next week against the Rams, Cooper Rush’s stock is sky-high at the moment, especially with fans.
His success has even been cause for ricochet-shots at other QBs:
Of course, he couldn’t do it alone. On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys defense gave up just under 300 yards of total offense but managed to limit the scoreboard damage.
Team guy Cooper Rush even acknowledged this after the game.
Prescott or Rush?
In his post-game media scrum, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed to indicate that the team was comfortable with Rush, but would hand the reins back to Dak whenever he’s ready.
That seems to be a fluid situation by the minute.
“I don’t have any way, have no way, by talking to a doctor or even by talking with Dak, I have no way to assess whether he’s going to be able to play this week,” Jones said
Despite saying several weeks ago that he wanted a QB “dilemma,” Jones walked that back on Sunday saying that the team isn’t considering sticking with Rush long-term.
“There’s no thought about that,” Jones said.
Well, no matter what, it’ll be interesting to see if Prescott truly is ready to go next weekend. If he is, will head coach Mike McCarthy will want to shake things up when the team is playing well?
We will see.
