Cowboys Fan Celebrates Dallas’ Win With Horseback Ride Through Walmart Aisles

Was it a spur-of-the-moment decision?
After the Cowboys won their first game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals, one Dallas faithful celebrated with a trot through his local Walmart, riding high on his trusty steed.
Sporting a Dak Prescott jersey, a cowboy hat and his finest Tecovas, the fan from Arlington was seen browsing through the Walmart aisles and even pulling up to the register atop his blue-haired horse.
The duo became the centaur of attention.
WATCH:
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reacted to the viral video in an interview with 105.3 The Fan.
“I’ve literally been on a horse inside before and it’s a dicey thing, if that horse gets to slippin’ and slidin’ and kickin’, it’s a mess.”
Will the Cowboys still be riding high after Monday night’s matchup against the New York Giants?
All eyes will be on Dallas to show up in the mane event.
