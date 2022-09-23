Cowboys Fan Celebrates Dallas’ Win With Horseback Ride Through Walmart Aisles

Was it a spur-of-the-moment decision?

After the Cowboys won their first game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals, one Dallas faithful celebrated with a trot through his local Walmart, riding high on his trusty steed.

Sporting a Dak Prescott jersey, a cowboy hat and his finest Tecovas, the fan from Arlington was seen browsing through the Walmart aisles and even pulling up to the register atop his blue-haired horse.

The duo became the centaur of attention.

WATCH:

Everything's bigger in Texas 🤠🐴



A Cowboys fan rode his horse into Walmart after yesterday's win 💀



(via @K104FM, kelvin_amaya716/IG) pic.twitter.com/80ED2C104h — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 19, 2022

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reacted to the viral video in an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“I’ve literally been on a horse inside before and it’s a dicey thing, if that horse gets to slippin’ and slidin’ and kickin’, it’s a mess.”

Will the Cowboys still be riding high after Monday night’s matchup against the New York Giants?

All eyes will be on Dallas to show up in the mane event.