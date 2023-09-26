Micah Parsons Likens Travis Kelce’s Courting Of Taylor Swift To Steph Curry, Issues Rallying Cry To Other NFL Players

Videos by OutKick

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons has been keeping an eye on the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift situation, and he has issued a rallying cry for all other NFLers to shoot their shot.

If you haven’t heard, Taylor Swift sat in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium to watch her fella-friend Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his teammates beat what little life remained out of the corpse of the Chicago Bears.

The confirmation of the dating Swift-Kelce dating rumors became the biggest story out there. It also got the NFL as a whole some serious attention.

Parsons saw what Kelce was able to pull off and now gave him his flowers on a recent episode of his show The Edge with Micah Parsons.

Micah sends message to NFL players after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift rumors 😂



(via The Edge with Micah Parsons) pic.twitter.com/NPyN3K5pmO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2023

“Damn, you shot from deep and you scored,” Parsons said. You might be the new Stephen Curry, my brother. You might be the new Steph of football. That’s dope.”

Micah Parsons Wants NFLers To Shoot Their Shot Like Travis Kelce Did With Taylor Swift

He’s not kidding. Travis Kelce beginning his courtship with Taylor Swift by failing to give her a friendship bracelet is an unreal shot. It’d be like if Steph Curry threw up a one-handed full court shot at the buzzer that hit the top of the backboard, hit the rim, then bounced off the mascot’s head and into the basket to win an NBA Championship.

It’s unprecedented. As such, now that Travis Kelce accomplished the dating equivalent of splitting an atom with a butter knife, Parsons wants to see more of his NFL brethren take some long shots.

“I want to see someone shoot at someone else. The NFL is up right now,” Parsons said (although his Cowboys aren’t exactly “up” at the moment. Yikes). “I challenge all my NFL guys to start shooting from deep. Do it from deep. Let’s see if someone can get someone like… I don’t know. I’ve gotta think about this.”

And that’s exactly it. Kelce hit arguably the biggest shot possible. What celebrity is bigger than Taylor Swift at the moment? Unless someone can bring Marilyn Monroe back from the dead or date all the Kardashians at once, I don’t know that there is a bigger shot to take.

“We’ve gotta start shooting. Publically shooting,” Parsons said before throwing out a name. “Zendaya; shoot at Zendaya, something.”

Zendaya — she of the last like 20 minutes of Dune fame — is as good an answer as any. I’m anxious to see if anyone takes him up on this challenge. I’m sure there will be plenty of dudes willing to throw some off-field Hail Marys in hopes of becoming the next Travis Kelce.

As Wayne Gretzky once said — and it’s something Travis Kelce can attest to — “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

