Kyzir White Calls Dak Prescott A ‘Bum,’ Tells Him He’s ‘Ass,’ Then Intercepts Him To Secure Cardinals Shocking Win Over Cowboys

If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to back it up. Arizona Cardinals defender Kyzir White talked trash to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

And then he backed it up.

As the Arizona Cardinals were beating up on the previously unbeaten Dallas Cowboys, cameras caught White talking smack to Prescott. There’s no audio, but there are some easy words to make out from some lip reading.

At one point, White clearly refers to Prescott as a “bum.” Later, he appears to say “you ass.” Not calling him an “ass” but referring to his play as “ass.”

Kyzier White had some words for Dak after the play 👀 pic.twitter.com/G5AENAlTlS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

That’s all well and good when your team is winning, but it doesn’t work if the team can’t finish the job. Fortunately for White and the Cardinals, they did just that.

Not only did the Cardinals beat the Cowboys — a massive upset, as the Cardinals were 13-point underdogs — but White played a huge role in the victory.

Kyzir White of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates with head coach Jonathan Gannon following a win against the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

White led all players with 14 tackles in the game and had a tackle-for-loss. But his biggest impact came late with Dallas trying desperately to get back in the game.

Trailing 28-16 with just over three minutes left, Prescott and the Cowboys faced a third-and-goal from the 6-yard line. They needed to score a touchdown, get the ball back and score again.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t even complete the first part of the plan. Prescott threw a pass into the endzone that was caught … by Kyzir White.

Kyzir White was FIRED UP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bDUkXLy0qd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

White picked off Prescott to seal the game. The Cardinals got the ball back, ran out the clock and Dallas’ undefeated season ended.

Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon got his first career win.

A big win for the Cardinals and Kyzir White.

The ultimate flex is talking that talk and walking that walk.

White talked and he definitely walked.