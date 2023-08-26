Miami (Ohio) QB Boldly Declares Who The Real Miami Is: ‘We’ll Show Them’

Videos by OutKick

Forget Michigan-Ohio State. Forget Bedlam. To hell with FSU-Miami. There’s a new rivalry in college football emerging, and it’s about to take the world by storm: Miami Hurricanes (FL) vs. Miami RedHawks (Ohio).

And if it seems like a lopsided fight, you better watch your mouth. The Redhawks’ electric QB, Brett Gabbert, has some news for you:

Miami of Ohio QB Brett Gabbert says that they’re the real Miami.



“We’ll show them September 1st” pic.twitter.com/y7CVcZgjA0 — Andrew Ferrelli (@Andrew_Ferrelli) August 26, 2023

Miami (Ohio) QB Brett Gabbert pokes the Miami Hurricanes bear

LET’S GOOOOOOOO! Inject this straight into my veins. Didn’t think I’d be absolutely locked into next Friday’s Miami-Miami (OH) showdown, but I’m now all in.

What’s the spread on this bad boy? 17.5? Give me Brett Gabbert and the Miami of Ohio Redhawks all damn night!

OK, seriously now … what do we think here? Smart move by Brett to poke the bear or foolish? On one hand, I’m not sure the Hurricanes need much bulletin board material seeing as they’re coming off a miserable season and probably want to take it out on someone.

However, on the other hand …

This is the same program that lost to Middle Tennessee State last year. Sorry. That’s misleading. The Canes didn’t just lose — at HOME — to MTSU, they were absolutely destroyed. Embarrassed. Steamrolled.

So, yeah — I guess this is what happens when you’re coming off a 5-7 season that was an utter failure. You open yourself up to guys like Brett Gabbert little-boying you and declaring war.

Do I think Miami (OH) will win this game? No. I do not. But, imagine the chaos if they did. I think Coral Gables would just cease to exist. It would be mayhem down there.

Six days till kickoff, Brett. Let’s see whatcha got.