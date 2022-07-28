Miami Marlins Pitcher Daniel Castano Takes 104 MPH Liner Off The Head

Miami Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano, called up today for a spot-start against the Cincinnati Reds, was struck in the side of the head by a wicked 104 mph line drive in the first inning.

The ball, hit by Cincinnati’s Donovan Solano, ricocheted off Castano’s head before landing in third baseman Joey Wendle’s glove. Castano immediately dropped to his knees and clutched the side of his head as trainers rushed to tend to him.

Daniel Castano takes a line drive off the head. pic.twitter.com/tJmZ2I16oq — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) July 28, 2022

The 27-year-old remained on a knee for several seconds as players gathered around. Solano, meanwhile, knelt halfway down the first base line as he watched the scene unfold.

Trainers brought the cart out for the young pitcher, but he walked off under his own power.