Red Sox P Chris Sale Seriously Messes Up Pitching Hand After Line Drive Hit Against Yankees

A 106.7 mph line drive off the bat of New York Yankee Aaron Hicks connected with Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale: resulting in a “left fifth finger fracture” to his pitching hand, according to early injury updates.

Sale, who’s been under the thumb of a recovery timeline all season, left in the first inning: completing two-thirds of an inning pitched, finishing with three hits and two earned runs.

Cameras showed Sale’s fractured pinky as the left-handed pitcher grimaced in pain.

The hit off Sale sent Gleyber Torres in for the score, improving the Yankees’ lead to 3-0 in the first.

Sale was playing his second game of the season on Sunday after missing the start of the year due to a right rib stress fracture suffered in the offseason.

His contract with the Boston Red Sox runs until 2024 (five years, $145 million).

He has also been hampered by Tommy John recovery since undergoing surgery in March 2020.

Plain bad luck.

