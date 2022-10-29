Miami And Virginia Just Played The Worst 4-OT Game Of All Time

The Miami Hurricanes continue to be an absolute embarrassment in the college football world, and Mario Cristobal continues to be enemy No. 1 in Coral Gables.

While most of you were watching Penn State absolutely implode at home to Ohio State, the Hurricanes and Virginia Cavaliers played an INSTANT CLASSIC in Charlottesville.

And by instant classic, I mean it was one of the worst college football games of the year with no scoring, so much punting your head would spin, and head-scratching play-calls.

The worst call of the day, of course, came from Miami’s $80 million head coach. Down 6-3 with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the ‘Canes faced a third and goal from the UVA 7.

This, by the way, after they had a first and goal from the 3!

Mario Cristobal is off to a ROUGH start with the Miami Hurricanes. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Anyway, instead of passing the ball, Miami chose a run right up the gut, got stuffed and then kicked a field goal to ruin the rest of our afternoons by sending the game to overtime.

It took not one, not two, but four overtimes for this snoozer to finally end when the ‘Canes won, 14-12, in overtime No. 4.

That’s right. 14-12. No touchdowns, baby! Just 2-point conversions till someone succumbed!

Needless to say, ‘Canes fans were thrilled!

MIAMI WINS IT IN 4OT 😅



No TD was scored the entire game…pic.twitter.com/73KsCBntEB — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 29, 2022

Cristobal is a terrible in game coach — Florida Gators Recruiting Tracker (@GatorsTracker) October 29, 2022

Also Cristobal just called a run on 3rd and Goal from the 8 with under 10 seconds to go? Then kicks a field goal to go to OT 6-6 — Joseph Miller (@shadowyoshi5) October 29, 2022

Mario Cristobal game management is astoundingly bad — Ryan Alexander (@ryanramoneda) October 29, 2022

Mario Cristobal just had the WORST game management I have ever seen in my life. Like, there is nothing even close to that — Nick Juskewycz (Sked) (@NickJuskewycz) October 29, 2022

Mario Cristobal has somehow made the Miami Hurricanes worse

It’s been a miserable season in Miami, and things predictably got worse today against Virginia.

Despite once again “winning the offseason” with a great recruiting class, the ‘Canes have been markedly worse in Year 1 under Cristobal than they were in the final season under Manny Diaz, and it’s not even close.

QB Tyler Van Dyke, who missed today’s game with an injury, has regressed. So has just about every single facet of the program under Cristobal, who is halfway through Year 1 of a TEN YEAR contract.

Yikes.

Miami already has losses to Middle Tennessee State and Duke, with its best win this season so far coming against … Virginia Tech. Yes, those 2-6 Hokies.

Anyway, the ‘Canes won Saturday, so that’s gotta be worth something, right?

Wrong!

MIAMI WINS IN QUADRUPLE OVERTIME!! THEY WIN 14-12!! FOUR FIELD GOALS AND A 2 POINTS CONVERSION!!! YES HAHAHA YES!! pic.twitter.com/DhxuR00FaY — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 29, 2022

Miami & Virginia kickers are a combined 8-8 in this game. I'm sure there's someone out there enjoying it. pic.twitter.com/maW25rKYW0 — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) October 29, 2022

Miami wins it 14-12 in 4OT! Quite possibly the greatest win in Mario Cristobal’s tenure as Miami HC! — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 29, 2022