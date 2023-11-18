Miami Hurricanes Fans Send Clear Message By Not Showing Up To Final Home Game

Videos by OutKick

It appears everyone in Miami opted for the beach instead of the Hurricanes game this afternoon against No. 10 Louisville.

Frankly, I don’t blame them. It’s rained for like eight straight days in Florida. Today is literally the first day we’ve seen the sun since last Friday.

That being said, there are late arriving crowds … and then there are the fans in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium this afternoon:

A, um, late arriving crowd in Miami. pic.twitter.com/RuSe82iqap — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 18, 2023

The Miami home crowd gets more and more embarrassing each week.



The city of Coral Gables literally did a “buy one get TWO free” ticket deal and this is the attendance against a top ten team. 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/upek70woYh — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) November 18, 2023

Miami Hurricanes game looks like an FCS showdown

Goodness gracious, what a scene! Poor Miami. Poor Hurricanes. Sad all around.

I know this is low-hanging fruit because we do this exact same story every year, but that doesn’t make any less pathetic. I know the Hurricanes are in the midst of another miserable season, so I get it. But still. There are two college football games left this year in the regular season.

Feel like we should be taking advantage of them. I’m not asking for 70,000 strong for a noon kickoff, but maybe show a little effort. Although, the Hurricanes haven’t really done that much this year for the fans, so maybe this is just how it goes.

Miami started the year with a big win over Texas A&M — which looked great at the time except now it turns out the Aggies stunk all along. Things went downhill after that, with the Georgia Tech fiasco being the embarrassing cherry on top.

The Hurricanes showed pretty good fight up in Tallahassee last week, but it apparently wasn’t enough to convince the fans to show up this afternoon.

Oh well. What’s done is done. You want more fans? Be a better team. Pretty simple.

For what it’s worth, the ‘Canes just took the lead in the third quarter. So there’s that.

Miami has a top 10 in conference team in town and this is the crowd? pic.twitter.com/YYSkjjaMSj — The Oculus (@ClemsonOculus) November 18, 2023

Watching this Miami game. Why do kids go there? Literally zero atmosphere and the crowd is an absolute joke. — Mefflaw (@meffertj) November 18, 2023