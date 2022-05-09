Miami Grand Prix Likely To Net Dolphins Owner More Than Entire Football Season

Miami’s inaugural F1 race, the Miami Grand Prix, brought out plenty of celebrities while simultaneously bringing in plenty of dough.

Per the Orlando Sentinel, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who hosted the race at Miami International Autodrome – a track he funded – will reportedly make as much from the three day event (which concluded with Sunday’s inaugural Grand Prix) as he does an entire Dolphins football season.

As recently as Friday, two days before the race, tickets were selling for a minimum of $553 (SeatGeek) and as much as $29,339 (StubHub).

Per Statista, during the 2021 season, the average price of a Dolphins ticket was $92.51.

Not only are F1 fans paying considerable more for admission, there’s also more space allotted for race fans than NFL supporters, at least in Miami. The Grand Prix has an attendance capacity of roughly 85,000. Dolphins home games, played inside of Hard Rock Stadium, have room for just over 65,000 fans. Depending on the season, the Dolphins play either 7 or 8 games at home, while the Grand Prix – which has a 10-year deal to house the race on the grounds surrounding Hard Rock Stadium, covers just one weekend a year.

With club level seating, a Hard Rock-sponsored pool area, luxury boxes, and a host of other pricey race experiences available within the property, it’s not hard to see how Ross could cash in big over one spring weekend.

Stephen Ross, Tom Garfinkle and the Dolphins crushed it. F1 race looked amazing at Hard Rock — David Lang (@Dukielang) May 8, 2022

Amongst those attending Sunday’s race were Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, David Beckham and F1 legend, Lewis Hamilton, all of whom posed for a picture together.

Max Verstappen won the race, but it was Stephen Ross who won the weekend.

